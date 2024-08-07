Don't be foot soldiers for politicians for T-shirts and GHC 20 -Otabil to youth

Pastor Otabil implored the youth to avoid being manipulated for political gain.

"If you go into politics, don't be used as a foot soldier fighting somebody's battle, killing people, beating people, just because of GHC20 cedis, GHC 30and a plate of food," he stated. "God is doing a new thing in your life. You are a world changer, not a foot soldier. Don’t let anybody abuse you; your life is precious."

He cautioned against accepting menial incentives like T-shirts or small amounts of money to participate in political campaigns, highlighting the value and potential of every individual.

Pastor Otabil encouraged the youth to pursue education and personal development.

"Get some education, build yourself, develop your talent, develop yourself. Don’t make foolish choices because God says, 'I am doing a new thing,' and I believe the new thing is for your sons and daughters. Your young men and young women shall see vision."

He also warned against wasting their potential on trivial pursuits. "I like it when young people dance, but don’t let your whole life be about parties, smoking weed, and drinking alcohol. The little brain you have, you are blowing it away, but God is doing a new thing."

The Greater Works Conference, which ran from Monday, 29th July 2024, through Friday, 2nd August 2024, at the ICGC Christ Temple East, coincided with the conclusion of the ICGC's global fasting and prayer period, known as the 40 Days of Power.

This period of spiritual renewal underscores the importance of this year's gathering as the church reflects on four decades of faith and community impact.