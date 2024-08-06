24-hour economy policy to tackle youth unemployment — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Speaking to members of the NDC Professionals Forum at the University of Cape Coast on Monday, August 5, 2024, as part of her three-day campaign tour of the Central Region, she remarked that Ghana is financially strained and requires urgent solutions.
The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has asserted that the party’s 24-hour economy policy will tackle some of the economic challenges plaguing the nation and create jobs for the youth.
She pointed out that the country is in a dire financial situation, with the currency in a precarious state, adversely affecting citizens.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated that the nation is unable to service its debts and is facing a crisis worse than anticipated.
She emphasised that, given the high unemployment rate, the NDC’s 24-hour economy policy and the National Apprenticeship Programme are immediate solutions.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted that the unemployment rate is causing NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama sleepless nights, prompting the decision to implement the 24-hour economy and create decent jobs for Ghanaians.
She mentioned that some individuals claiming to be economists are deliberately undermining the policy