Emotional monkey shows up at man’s funeral, tries to wake him up

It is reported that the awe-inspiring incident happened in Sri Lanka, where the man’s funeral took place, with his body laid out in an open casket.
All efforts to let a monkey leave the corpse of the man who owned it as a pet before his death failed at a recent funeral.
According to a report by pulselive.co.ke, attributed to TMZ, the monkey showed up at the funeral ground, looked into the coffin and started to caress the dead owner’s corpse, while obviously filled with mournful emotions.
From the gestures of the monkey it appeared that it wished it could bring the man back to life, but, unfortunately, wishes, they say are not horses.
At one point, the monkey leaned down and appeared to kiss the man's face before grabbing the dead man’s arm in a desperate attempt to shake him back to life.
Mourners tried to pull the obviously heartbroken animal away, but it refused to back off and stayed there to pay last respect to its owner.
While this incident is not a regular occurrence, scientists have found that humans and chimps share a surprising 98.8 percent of their DNA.
These three species look alike in many ways, both in body and behaviour. But for a clear understanding of how closely they are related, scientists compare their DNA, an essential molecule that's the instruction manual for building each species, the American Museum of Natural History says.
