ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Even nature supports polygamy; which goat has one wife? – Dag Heward-Mills preaches (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has said that it is hypocritical for anyone to say that polygamy is a sin, arguing that even nature supports it.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

According to the renowned man of God who happens to be the founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, no animal has only one wife, so it beats his imagination why any man would limit himself to only one woman.

Recommended articles

He said this while preaching during the recent Give Thyself Wholly Conference, a gathering attended by pastors and gospel ministers from around the world.

Bishop Heward-Mills stated on the conference's third day that the Bible endorses both divorce and polygamy.

“Nature even supports polygamy; there is no animal that has only one wife,” he said, quoting 1 Corinthians 11:14 (KJV), which reads: “Doth not even nature itself teach you that if a man has long hair it is a shame unto him?”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then proceeded to ask: “Which goat has one wife? Which dog has one wife?”

Bishop Heward-Mills added that it is mindboggling how most of the saints and martyrs Christians look up to had many wives but they preach against polygamy.

“Nobody knows when it became a sin,” he said.

He also touched on divorce, saying the Bible doesn’t frown on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cited the book of Ezra 10:19 and Luke 18:30 to buttress his point about divorce.

The bishop’s sermon has sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing with him, while others disagree.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man angrily divorces all 3 wives the same day, gives reasons, vows never to marry again

Man angrily divorces all 3 wives the same day, gives reasons, vows never to marry again (video)

‘I’m the happiest man alive' – Man with 8 wives, 50+ children who can't pay school fees

‘I’m the happiest man alive' – Man with 8 wives, 50+ children who can't pay school fees (video)

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Students in tears as they can’t write BECE, parents say headteacher squandered fees

Students in tears as they can’t write BECE, parents say headteacher squandered fees (video)