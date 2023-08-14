Even nature supports polygamy; which goat has one wife? – Dag Heward-Mills preaches (video)

He said this while preaching during the recent Give Thyself Wholly Conference, a gathering attended by pastors and gospel ministers from around the world.

Bishop Heward-Mills stated on the conference's third day that the Bible endorses both divorce and polygamy.

“Nature even supports polygamy; there is no animal that has only one wife,” he said, quoting 1 Corinthians 11:14 (KJV), which reads: “Doth not even nature itself teach you that if a man has long hair it is a shame unto him?”

He then proceeded to ask: “Which goat has one wife? Which dog has one wife?”

Bishop Heward-Mills added that it is mindboggling how most of the saints and martyrs Christians look up to had many wives but they preach against polygamy.

“Nobody knows when it became a sin,” he said.

He also touched on divorce, saying the Bible doesn’t frown on it.

He cited the book of Ezra 10:19 and Luke 18:30 to buttress his point about divorce.