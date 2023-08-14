Even nature supports polygamy; which goat has one wife? – Dag Heward-Mills preaches (video)

According to the renowned man of God who happens to be the founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, no animal has only one wife, so it beats his imagination why any man would limit himself to only one woman.
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has said that it is hypocritical for anyone to say that polygamy is a sin, arguing that even nature supports it.
He said this while preaching during the recent Give Thyself Wholly Conference, a gathering attended by pastors and gospel ministers from around the world.
Bishop Heward-Mills stated on the conference's third day that the Bible endorses both divorce and polygamy.
“Nature even supports polygamy; there is no animal that has only one wife,” he said, quoting 1 Corinthians 11:14 (KJV), which reads: “Doth not even nature itself teach you that if a man has long hair it is a shame unto him?”
He then proceeded to ask: “Which goat has one wife? Which dog has one wife?”
Bishop Heward-Mills added that it is mindboggling how most of the saints and martyrs Christians look up to had many wives but they preach against polygamy.
“Nobody knows when it became a sin,” he said.
He also touched on divorce, saying the Bible doesn’t frown on it.
He cited the book of Ezra 10:19 and Luke 18:30 to buttress his point about divorce.
The bishop’s sermon has sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing with him, while others disagree.
