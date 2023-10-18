‘Fake lawyer’, Brian Mwenda makes first appearance in court after arrest and bail (video)

Former Nairobi governor, Mike Sonko shared on X, a video of Mwenda arriving at Milimani Law Courts in the company of his legal team for the proceedings on Wednesday, October 18. The video shows Sonko, Mwenda and the legal team entering the courtroom.

Mwenda had been arrested a day earlier by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and interrogated at the headquarters for posing as a lawyer. After many hours of questioning, he was freed on a KSh 100,000 bail from the police and told to appear in court to enter a plea today.

Meanwhile, Mwenda, speaking days after news of him went viral thanked his supporters and assured them that in the fullness of time, he would prove his innocence when he had his day in court.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) had issued a statement, saying Mwenda managed to access its portal illegally, find an account with a name that matched his, alter the information, and submit his photo, all in a bid to enter the legal profession in Kenya.

The LSK said it convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to initiate an urgent investigation into how Brian Mwenda was able to get past LSK security and take on the persona of a legitimate attorney.

The security breach only got to the attention of LSK after a legitimate lawyer with a similar name, Brian Mwenda Njagi reached out to its secretariat on September 28 to complain about the inability to access the membership portal.