Family of late Maa Adwoa storm cemetery seeking lotto numbers: "27 double 8"

A moment occurred as her uncle, draped in a black cloth, poured libation and fervently requested the numbers 27 and 88 from her spirit.

“Maa Adwoa, as we leave here, your number is 27, double 8. When I was coming here, I staked it as lotto but the devil didn't allow me to win. He made it 72, 43. If not, I would have been holding GHC2000. Maa Adwoa, let me win, 27 double 8,” he repeated three times while pouring libation.

He expressed the family's dire financial need, stating, "We need money, we need much money, we have hustled for long."

The incident, captured on video, has sparked varied reactions online:

Castin Billz (@CastinBillz): "You think if Maa Adwoa had the winning lotto numbers, she wouldn't have staked them herself and enjoyed the money before she left."

Dessy (@logi_nii): "U dey alive u go stress, u die too family say don’t sleep buh make u work lotto number give them."

Muhsin Salwat (@MuhsinSalwat): "What's The Difference Between This And Money Rituals. Kai, Money Making Make Man Mad!"

Victoria Dapaa, also known as Maa Adwoa, was fatally shot near Dufie Towers in Adum. Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead on arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Maa Adwoa's aunt, Adwoa Nyarko, emphasized that while they know nothing can bring her back, prosecuting the culprit would provide some solace. She recounted how Maa Adwoa had just finished her bath and was preparing for bed when she received a phone call that led her outside, only for her family to later find her in a pool of blood.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, a serving police officer, confessed to shooting his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maa Adwoa.

During his first appearance before the Asokore Mampong District Court, Twumasi revealed that he killed her because she owed him GH¢5,000 and refused to repay the debt. Appearing without legal representation, Twumasi took full responsibility for her death, stating, "What happened is between me and God."