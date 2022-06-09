Farmer slapped with 10-year jail term in addition to GHC12,000 fine

The Asamankese Circuit Court in the eastern region handed the sentence to the young farmer.

The convict is said to have been in possession of narcotic drugs contrary to section 37(1) of the Narcotic Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019).

"Assistant Superintendent of Police, C.T. Apronti, told the court that on June 11 last year at about 1:00 am at Akyem- Akroso, police officers from Akyem Oda divisional Command retrieved 31 parcels of dried plant materials suspected to be Indian hemp during patrol duties.

"The prosecutor said the convict was driving a taxi with registration number GX 1709-20 and upon search, the police retrieved the suspected drugs in a fertiliser sack.

"The suspected drugs were confirmed to be Indian hemp, according to Mr. Apronti when sent to the police forensic crime laboratory in Accra for further information.

"The suspect was arraigned but pleaded not guilty to the offence.

"However, the court presided over by His Honour Abass Abubakari Adams found him guilty and he was convicted of the crime," adomonline.com reports.

In a similar report, a Ghanaian motor taxi operator who had been in lawful custody for over five years on murder charges broke down in tears after he escaped a death sentence.

The Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra acquitted and discharged Bright Nana Owusu alias Gyamfi and set him free.

The punishment for murder is the death sentence if the perpetrator is found guilty. However, a seven-member jury panel unanimously returned a not guilty verdict to the court on the judgement day.

Owusu, and another, David Nii Aryee alias Shainu- earlier freed, were charged with killing one Mohammed Yahaya, at Oboum junction in Kwabenya in July 2017 following a misunderstanding, the news website reports.