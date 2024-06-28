Father arrested for impregnating 14-year-old, blames innocent man in Abuakwa

The community gathered outside the accused's residence, cheering as the police vehicle departed with the suspect.

This disturbing incident has highlighted the need for increased vigilance and support for victims of sexual abuse. The police are investigating the matter, and the suspect will face appropriate legal action.

The shocking news of a father's arrest for impregnating his 14-year-old daughter has sparked a heated debate on social media. Whilst some users are calling for the father's head, others are expressing concern for the victim's well-being and the potential impact of publicising the story on her life.

"I think this sort of news should not be publicised. Not for the father's sake, but the daughter's. This can really mess her life up for real. So sad," tweeted @Shally_black56.

On the other hand, @SeanKwesi tweeted, "Charlie, what at all do you get in this? A 14-year-old? He needs to be jailed."

@noskcid64 shared a similar experience, "Some happened in my neighbourhood, some father was having an affair with his daughter for over nine years, the people in the neighbourhood knew but couldn't do anything about it. The mother who knew left the marriage, the said girl finally found the courage to report it to the police, and he was arrested."

The incident has raised questions about child abuse and victim protection. The public is demanding justice for the young victim and greater awareness to prevent such cases in the future.