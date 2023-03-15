Female tenant arrested for squeezing landlord’s testicles to death over electricity bill

In a statement to confirm the incident, the Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters by one Olaleye Taiwo.

The police boss explained that the complainant reported that his brother had a disagreement with his tenant over the payment of electricity bill.

He added that during the disagreement, Ossai grabbed the private part of the deceased and dragged him with it.

The landlord fell to the ground unconscious and was rushed to the Ota General Hospital where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sango Ota Division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to custody for investigation.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for electricity bill.

“But she insisted that until water was directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in she would not pay the electricity or any other utility bill,” SP Oyeyemi said in the statement.

NAN reports that the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation and prosecution.