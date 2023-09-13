Heartbroken fetish priest inflicts machete wounds on ex-girlfriend who’s marrying this weekend

According to starrfm.com.gh, Rakia Huseini, the victim, was taken urgently to the government hospital in Asamankese but was later transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

It is reported that 25-year-old Rakia, 25 and Togbe Gadefia were lovers before she ended their relationship so she could wed a Muslim.

The jilted man, who resides in the Asamankese suburb of Krofoforomu, was very hurt and tried everything she could to win her sweetheart back, but to no avail.

On September 11, 2023, at about 9:00 p.m., he laid ambush and attacked her with a machete after learning that the ex-lover was getting married this weekend to another man.

Gadefia had tried to cut off the victim’s head but she blocked it with her hand, resulting in the amputation of her forearm in the process.

Additionally, the attacker used the machete to cut off the ex-girlfriend's patella (kneecap) before fleeing from the scene.

A passerby reportedly chanced on Rakia lying in a pool of blood and transported her to the Asamankese government hospital where she was stabilized before a referral for surgery at Koforidua's Eastern Regional Hospital.