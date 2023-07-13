Ghanaian man arrested in the US for allegedly killing his wife

According to authorities, an autopsy revealed that Winifred had been manually strangled, which led to the death being considered a homicide.

On the day of the incident, Harrison Boakye was detained and charged preliminarily with aggravated assault. However, the District Attorney said Boakye was charged on Wednesday, July 12 with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and other offences, reports say.

The attorney is further reported as disclosing that Harrison Boakye is still detained in the Berks County Jail.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Fleetwood Police got a call reporting a domestic dispute at a home in the unit block of Middletown Road. Officers arrived swiftly and found a 33-year-old lady inside the house who was not breathing.

The officers and EMS made frantic efforts to save the victim’s life, but they were unsuccessful, and the woman was declared dead at the site.

Berks police launched an investigation into the mystery surrounding the death of the mother of two.

A resident of the area, identified only as Hartman is reported as saying that the Ghanaian couple were noted for domestic disputes in the past, but her death took everyone by surprise.

“Due to knowing domestic issues prior, we kind of thought maybe she’d had enough. We weren’t sure, but yeah so we were very shocked when we did hear that she was deceased.

“The thing is you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. They seemed like the perfect family. They just put new equipment out there for the kids,” Hartman is quoted to have said.