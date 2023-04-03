Ghanaian woman escapes lynching while helping homeless mother and her baby

It is reported that Monica owns a shop along the Nyanyano stretch and is into the production of pastry products.

On the day of the incident, she was reportedly working late when one of her apprentices informed her about a woman lying on the shoulder of the Nyanyano road together with her baby.

“Being a good samaritan she decided to help the woman by questioning why she was there late that night together with her baby who was just a few months old.

“According to Monica, the woman indicated that she had been sacked from a kiosk she occupies by the owner for failing to pay the rent and had nowhere to sleep.

“Together Monica and one of her apprentices decided to take the woman back to the kiosk and pay for the rent as well, but things turned sour while driving to the venue as the woman began to shout for help when they got to Kakraba accusing Monica of trying to steal her baby.

“This drew the attention of persons around who quickly attacked the vehicle and held Monica and her apprentice accusing them of trying to steal the baby and coercing the victim in the process.

“While some of the angry mob physically attacked Monica and her apprentice, some also suggested that they are burnt to death,” citinewsroom.com reports.

Monica’s apprentice Shivera Tiesar said she still feels pain in her cheek after receiving several slaps from the mob.

The homeless woman who raised the false alarm was handed over to the police but she was released subsequently.