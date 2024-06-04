Hunter mistakes colleague for a deer, shoots him dead in Ogun forest

It was gathered that Ijiola met his untimely death on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, when his colleague, Atanda Agbobiado mistook him for a deer during their hunting expenditure.

A police source, who spoke on the incident on a condition of anonymity, stated that the deceased, 43, was mistaken for the deer they were pursuing in the forest.

The cop said, “It was said that a group of hunters from Owode-Apesin village, consisting of about 15 people, went to the forest to go about their hunting activities, and then saw a big deer in the forest.

“They decided to make it their target and noticed it was gradually disappearing from their view, so they decided to strategically hunt it by double-crossing the fleeing animal.”

Agbobiado shot at the prey while they were pursuing it. His colleagues reportedly raced excitedly to the target but were startled to see that the victim was the one who had been shot.

However, the victim was said to have passed away while being transported to a hospital for medical attention.

Upon realising that the victim had passed away, the suspect was said to have bolted. The grieving family were said to have approached the Eggua Police Division to report the event.

The spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident and disclosed that an investigation into the death of the hunter had commenced.

She said, “We are currently investigating the scene of the crime, as our operatives have visited there and also taken photographs of the corpse. Efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspect.

“The father of the victim has requested that an autopsy be conducted and also requested that the body of the victim be released to him in line with the traditional rites. The case file with parties will be transferred to the state criminal investigation department for further investigation.”