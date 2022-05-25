I can't speak publicly on national issues; I’m no more Presby moderator – Rev. Martey

According to the man of God, he has switched from sharing his thoughts on national issues vocally to the use of text messages.

"Rev. Prof Martey is still speaking but has changed the style.Those I need to communicate with them I communicate. Sometimes through text messages and a lot of things have happened because of my intervention. So, I’m still speaking," Rev. Martey said while speaking at a public lecture in Koforidua on Tuesday.

In his view, once he has handed over the baton of the leadership of the Presbyterian Church to his successor, it will be out of place to behave as if he is still in charge.

"You know the revelations, practice and procedure of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Spirit of our constitution is that the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has only one representative to speak on behalf of the church and that person is the moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana not past moderators but serving moderator.

"And for me, my understanding of leadership is that especially the Church’s setting leadership is like a relay race when the baton is given to you [you don’t take it, it’s given to you], you run as fast as you could and when you you get to the next person, you hand over the baton and stop running.

"If you hand over the baton and you continue running, anyone who does that is mad," the Reverend Minister said, as quoted by starfm.com.gh.

Some Ghanaians have been critical of the retired Reverend Minister and some other notable people for not speaking up on certain pressing national issues as they did in the past.

He has been accused of political bias, with claims that he was more vocal in criticizing the erstwhile Mahama-led governance but has chosen to be quiet when things appear to be worse in the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Rev. Martey admitted that there is still high level of corruption in the incumbent government but he fears verbal attacks by supporter of the party, hence he has chosen to be silent.

Speaking on the theme: ‘The Bible, Its impact on the Church and Society in Ghana’, Rev. Martey said the Bible and Christianity generally have shaped the society and made it a place worthy of living in.