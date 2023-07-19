The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God disclosed this on Twitter on Thursday, July 13, 2023, to celebrate his wife, Folu Adeboye on her 75th birthday.
I pray to God to make my wife and I die together; she’s a great gift – Pastor Adeboye says
Renowned Nigerian pastor, Enoch Adejare Adeboye has expressed his desire to die together with his wife, saying she remains one of the greatest gifts God has blessed him with.
“Besides the salvation of my soul and the baptism in the Holy Spirit, the greatest blessing bestowed upon me by the Lord is my wife, @pastorfoluadeboye. It is well-known that anyone who dares to harm her will face divine retribution. Many are unaware of the incredible extent of her compassion, generosity, and care for others.
“From the moment she chose to spend her life with me, she has stood by my side through thick and thin. One of my fervent prayers is for both of us to be taken home together when the time comes.
“We have special, endearing names for each other. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating this remarkable woman by joyfully shouting “Hallelujah” wherever you may be. Happy birthday, my beloved @pastorfoluadeboye,” the man of God wrote.
The couple has been together for the past 56 years following their marriage in 1967. They have been blessed with four children; three sons and a daughter namely Oluwadilare Temidayo Adeboye, Bolu Adubi (nee Adebayo), Oluwagbemileke Adebayo and Late Dare Adebayo.
