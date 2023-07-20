I’m an MP but I wash my wife’s knickers when I go back home – Lawmaker reveals

According to Pulse.ug, he made the revelation while speaking on a lifestyle television show on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

“I am a member of parliament, but when I go back home and find my wife annoyed, I wash her knickers. That does not make you less of a man. When I talk about this among my peers, most of them ask me what kind of man I am. If your wife can wash your boxers, what do you lose if you return the favour? I wash my boxers, though,” Rukamba is quoted to have said.

The lawmaker advocated that women be treated with respect and love because they mean so much to men but not every man recognizes their relevance.

“Women who are stay-at-home mothers need to be appreciated more. They are supposed to be paid sh3 million every month, and it can even go up to sh70 million in some cases.

“I have heard of couples that fail to get children because, at times, the woman is barren. Some end up paying a woman over Sh10 million to deliver a baby for them (this is usually termed surrogacy). How are you, as a man, appreciating a woman who has carried your child?” he asked.

Rukamba's call on his fellow men to treat women well is in the right direction, and that is exactly what renowned Nigerian pastor, Enoch Adejare Adeboye is doing already with his wife. A few days ago, he expressed his desire to die together with his wife, saying she remains one of the greatest gifts God has blessed him with.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God disclosed this on Twitter on Thursday, July 13, 2023, to celebrate his wife, Folu Adeboye on her 75th birthday.

“Besides the salvation of my soul and the baptism in the Holy Spirit, the greatest blessing bestowed upon me by the Lord is my wife, @pastorfoluadeboye. It is well-known that anyone who dares to harm her will face divine retribution. Many are unaware of the incredible extent of her compassion, generosity, and care for others.

“From the moment she chose to spend her life with me, she has stood by my side through thick and thin. One of my fervent prayers is for both of us to be taken home together when the time comes.

“We have special, endearing names for each other. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating this remarkable woman by joyfully shouting “Hallelujah” wherever you may be. Happy birthday, my beloved @pastorfoluadeboye,” the man of God wrote.