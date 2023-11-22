According to a statement released by the ministry, the curfew took effect on Tuesday, November 21 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am in the Nkwanta South Municipality.
Interior Ministry imposes curfew on Nkwanta after shooting leaves 6 dead, 5 injured
The Ministry of the Interior has imposed a curfew on Nkwanta township in the Oti Region following a shooting incident that claimed six lives and left many others injured and hospitalized.
As part of the curfew, the ministry has also placed a ban on carrying arms and ammunition as well as other offensive weapons within the catchment area, warning anyone found in violation would be arrested and prosecuted.
“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council and by the Executive Instrument imposed curfew on Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region from 5:00 pm - 6:00 am effective Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
“Meanwhile, Government will like to reiterate that, there is a ban on all persons in Nkwanta Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement reads.
The ministry went on further to appeal to the residents of Nkwanta South to exercise moderation and to settle all of their disagreements and conflicts through the recognised channels.
On Monday, November 21, 2023, the aforementioned shooting incident occurred leaving six people dead, with residents fleeing for their lives and leaving behind a ghost town.
Five more people, including a police officer, were critically injured from gunshot wounds sustained during the shootout and were receiving treatment at the Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.
Eyewitnesses said that gunmen entered the Nkwanta Central Market and started shooting at the locals on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
The deadly unexpected attack led to the destruction of several properties.
Tribal disputes involving the Adele, Challa, and Akyode ethnic groups over land litigation concerns have occurred in the area.
But recently, disagreements over a Yam Festival that the Akyode people were planning in the town of Nkwanta had resulted in new conflicts.
Disturbances have plagued the town despite efforts by the Oti Regional Security Council to find a solution.
Following the latest incident, a joint police and military personnel have been deployed to restore security and calm.
