According to him, he is based in Qatar and had a misunderstanding with a friend who wanted him deported to Ghana, hence he leaked the video without his knowledge.
It was a joke – Qatar-based Ghanaian who threatened to rob Bank of Ghana (video)
The young man captured in a viral video warning the Ghana Police Service and the Armed Forces to get prepared for him and his gang, saying they would storm the Bank of Ghana unannounced and rob it, has said he did not mean his words.
He explained that the original footage was longer than what has surfaced online, adding it is only the beginning that was explosive but the latter part puts everything into perspective. He pleaded with the Ghana Police Service, the Armed Forces and the media to ignore the video.
The controversial video which was uploaded to TikTok has found its way to other social media platforms and stirred reactions, with many people calling for the young man’s arrest, while others say he was just chasing clout.
He could be heard in the video warning that he and his gang would storm the Bank of Ghana with all forms of weapons and make away with all the money in the bank.
However, realizing the gravity of the trouble he must have brought onto himself, he has made another video to plead for forgiveness, saying those who know him can attest to the fact that he is not capable of doing what he said in the viral footage. He urged journalists and anyone who is interested in the full video to reach out to him.
