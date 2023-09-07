ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

It's a sin for men to be clean-shaven, only women are allowed - Bishop claims

Andreas Kamasah

The founder of Christian Foundation Fellowship church has warned men against being clean-shaven, saying it is sinful and challenges the authority of God.

It's a sin for men to be clean-shaven, only women are allowed - Bishop claims
It's a sin for men to be clean-shaven, only women are allowed - Bishop claims

According to the Kenyan man of God, Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, while women are given the freedom to shave their hair cleanly, men on the other hand are forbidden to do so.

Recommended articles

A video which shows the preacher addressing the controversial topic has been circulating online and caused people to share interesting views in reaction to his sermon.

“Men, we have been instructed not to have long hair. However, it should not be shaved cleanly.

“Hatuwezi kata nywele yote tukae kama nyungu (we can't cut all our hair and end up looking like traditional cooking pots) because only women are allowed to do it,” Ng'ang'a said, as quoted by Tuko.com.ke.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on further to caution men to desist from shaving cleanly to avoid the wrath of God.

“The homes of all men with clean-shaven heads start being destroyed. They will start complaining that they don't have money for rent,” he said.

But his message has been greeted with skepticism and many netizens say it has no biblical foundation. Indeed, it is not clearly stated in the Bible that men cannot be clean-shaven but women can.

Rather, there were instances where various martyrs had their hair shaved. For example, 2 Samuel 14:26 says: “Absalom was greatly praised for his handsome appearance. No man in Israel was as handsome as he. No blemish was on him from his head to his foot. At the end of every year, Absalom would cut his hair, because it became too heavy.”

Additionally, for the Israelites, shaving their heads was a sign of mourning. They often let their hair grow long and only cut it occasionally.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burns to death during spiritual power display

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burnt to death as spiritual power display backfires

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches bananas rides past lions safely

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches of bananas rides past lions (video)

File photo

Ghanaian man’s wife and his side chick fall in love, he's now begging (video)

Video of how GTV staff and others escaped armed robbery attack on a bus is a must-watch

Video of how GTV staff and others escaped armed robbery attack on a bus is a must-watch