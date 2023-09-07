It's a sin for men to be clean-shaven, only women are allowed - Bishop claims

A video which shows the preacher addressing the controversial topic has been circulating online and caused people to share interesting views in reaction to his sermon.

“Men, we have been instructed not to have long hair. However, it should not be shaved cleanly.

“Hatuwezi kata nywele yote tukae kama nyungu (we can't cut all our hair and end up looking like traditional cooking pots) because only women are allowed to do it,” Ng'ang'a said, as quoted by Tuko.com.ke.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on further to caution men to desist from shaving cleanly to avoid the wrath of God.

“The homes of all men with clean-shaven heads start being destroyed. They will start complaining that they don't have money for rent,” he said.

But his message has been greeted with skepticism and many netizens say it has no biblical foundation. Indeed, it is not clearly stated in the Bible that men cannot be clean-shaven but women can.

Rather, there were instances where various martyrs had their hair shaved. For example, 2 Samuel 14:26 says: “Absalom was greatly praised for his handsome appearance. No man in Israel was as handsome as he. No blemish was on him from his head to his foot. At the end of every year, Absalom would cut his hair, because it became too heavy.”