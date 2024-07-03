ADVERTISEMENT
'It’s not easy; we’re suffering’ – Bolt driver laments female riders' sex requests

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian ride-hailing driver has opened up about the challenges he faces on the job, revealing that incessant requests for sex from female riders add to the difficulties of his profession.

In an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, the Bolt driver shared his experiences, highlighting the impact of these inappropriate propositions on his work.

The handsome-looking driver explained that female clients often decide to pursue him sexually once they see his photo displayed in the app when ordering a ride. He recounted an incident at Taifa Junction in Accra, where he picked up a lady who was only travelling a short distance to the town’s market. Upon enquiry, the lady confessed that her primary motive was to meet him in person because she was attracted to him. She then proposed having sex with him at a nearby guesthouse.

Despite the awkward situation, the driver confirmed that he received his fare from the woman. "Oh yes, I took my money intact," he said. However, in the video of the radio interview circulating online, he did not disclose whether he accepted the woman’s sexual request.

The driver revealed that such requests are not isolated incidents. He and his colleagues frequently receive propositions from female clients, making their job even more challenging.

This revelation has sparked conversations about the pressures and inappropriate situations ride-hailing drivers face, particularly from clients who cross personal boundaries. The driver’s testimony sheds light on the need for respect and professionalism in all interactions within the ride-hailing industry.

