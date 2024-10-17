Death toll hits 153 in Jigawa explosion tragedy

The explosion, which took place on Sunday, has left the community reeling as families mourn loved ones and survivors fight for their lives in various hospitals.

DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the Jigawa State Police spokesperson, confirmed the latest figures, stating, "Those who have lost their lives have been laid to rest in a mass grave, while the injured are receiving treatment in Aminu Kano, Jahun, Nguru, Hadejia, and Gumel hospitals."

Governor Umar Namadi visited the scene to join in the funeral prayers and offer condolences to the families affected by this tragedy.

Expressing sorrow, Governor Namadi said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this painful time. We stand in solidarity with those who have lost loved ones and those injured in this tragic incident."

He assured the community that the state government would cover the injured's medical costs and assist affected families.

"The state government will ensure that those in need receive the necessary support as we continue to work on measures to prevent such tragedies in the future," he added.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) reported that 107 people have perished, while 57 others are receiving treatment for severe burns.

