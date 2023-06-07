ADVERTISEMENT
Jobless man jailed 6 years for stealing lady’s handbag loaded with expensive phones and 16k

Andreas Kamasah

A 33-year-old man, Bright Kwame Amankwah has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for snatching a lady’s handbag while she was returning from church.

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has handed the sentence to him in hard labour after he pleaded guilty to the charge proffered against him.

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the bag in question, which belonged to one Sarah Fosuaa contained a bunch of keys, apple iPhone 7 Plus, Techno spark 4 mobile phone, two Itel keypads mobile phones, GHS16,000.00 cash, a wrist watch, perfume, brassier and handkerchief.

“Police Inspector (P/Insp.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako that the complainant, a mobile money vendor resided at ABB, a suburb in Dormaa-Ahenkro whilst the convict lived at AT, also an area in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

“He said at about 2030 hours on Thursday, May 04 this year, the complainant with her handbag hung on her shoulder in the company of her friend Rahael was going towards the Dormaa-Ahenkro town from church.

“P/Insp Asare said on reaching a section of the road the convict pulled off the complainant’s bag containing the item listed above from behind and bolted away.

“Prosecutor said an alarm was raised and helpers appeared from nowhere to chase and apprehended him, but convict sustained an injury on his head because he struggled with the chasers before they could arrest him, P/Insp Asare added.

“P/Inspt. Asare said under the circumstance, a Good Samaritan called the Dormaa-Ahenkro Police Night Patrol Team who came to the scene to rescue the convict, rushed him to the hospital where he was treated and discharged to the Police,” the GNA report said.

Amankwah admitted to the crime during the investigation and was then arraigned.

