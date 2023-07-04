Lady pursuing Guinness World Record for longest massage collapses in 53rd hour (video)

“Nigerian lady, Joyce Ijeoma who attempted to break the world record for the Longest Massage on Different Individuals has collapsed. She made it to 53 hours and was 19 hours away from breaking the record,” Africa Facts Zone wrote.

The pursuit for recognition by Guinness World Records for weird things has increased lately following the accomplishment by 26-year-old Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci last month.

She broke the record for the Longest Cooking Marathon by any individual. The previous holder of the title, Lata Tondon who is an Indian chef, cooked for 87 hours and 50 minutes in 2019.

A few weeks after that, the Guinness World Records announced again that Baci’s record as the longest cooking marathon by an individual had broken a new record on its Twitter page. It said that over 25 million Twitter users had viewed the declaration of Baci as the new record holder on the Twitter account of Guinness World Records, an unprecedented feat.

"Yeah, so this is our best-performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached," Guinness World Records said on Twitter.