Lady reveals she quit church after refusal to bury her father for owing tithe and other dues

She recounted how his father would not miss church for anything and was well-known to members of the church. However, interestingly, after his death, the church said the man had defaulted on the payment of certain dues, so they would not be a part of his burial.

She added that other things had happened that gave her sufficient reason to stop attending church, but the development after her father’s demise was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

“My father died; they threatened not to bury him until we paid off his outstanding. -He’d been a very active member from before I was born. -He loved church, crazy. He’d rather be wheeled to church dying than skip a Sunday. -He contributed immensely, EVERY way. -Everyone was aware his illness drained our bank, thus, outstanding dues. Yet… Amongst other things anyway but this was the last straw,” @Miss_ezeani wrote.

She disclosed this in reaction to a question posted on Twitter by Instablog9ja, asking its followers: “What made you stop going to church?”.

Her revelation has sparked others to share their experiences while others empathized with her situation, saying some orthodox churches are in the habit of doing such things.

“Catholic Church did it to my friend, they had to just beg a different church to do the burial, till today he doesn't go to church,” a Twitter user, @Goldzuchi wrote.