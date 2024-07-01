ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Here's why Lagos court released 46-year-old man accused of raping underage girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge stated that the prosecution did not prove the charge of defilement against the security guard, so she consequently discharged and acquitted him.

Image of a security guard [Off Duty Officers]
Image of a security guard [Off Duty Officers]

Recommended articles

Delivering judgment, Justice Abiola Soladoye, held that the prosecution failed to prove the three counts of defilement against Godwin.

Soladoye held that the court was unable to determine the age of the alleged minor because she was not in court to give evidence.

“The Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in this case is the only person who testified and she cannot cry more than the bereaved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is important in this case is the evidence adduced and as presented by the IPO as far as this court is concerned is of no moment.

“This is because the victim, who should have been here physically to tell her story and speak up, is not present before this court.

“The IPO had testified before this court that the alleged survivor and her mother reported that the defendant in September 2017 accosted the girl, dragged her and had sexual intercourse with her.

“But the girl in question was not produced by the prosecution to give her ordeal before the court,’’ she said.

Soladoye said the prosecution did not prove the charge of defilement against Godwin and she consequently discharged and acquitted him.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the judge cautioned prison officials to allow defendants to come with mufti to court.

Soladoye said this was necessary, in case any defendant was discharged, he or she could switch from prison uniform to mufti. She said there are a series of complaints that those discharged and acquitted by courts are unduly detained by prison officers.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Driver bags life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

Driver bags life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

University of Ghana

UG: Limann hall tutor and students caught in GH₵106,800 room allocation scam

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in his office

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the launch of the 2024 population census results

Museveni happy to have rejected birth control, as population hits 45.9million