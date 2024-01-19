Lagos International Airport worker caught putting drugs in traveller's luggage

The victim, who was preparing to travel out of the country, became aware of the illicit attempt when he discovered the airport worker tampering with his bags. Swiftly reacting to the situation, the traveler raised an alarm.

The video circulating on social media depicts a tense scene where the victim, along with other airport workers and bystanders, confronts the suspect. In the midst of the interrogation, the man whose luggage was targeted for drug smuggling landed a hot slap on the FAAN staff, demanding answers regarding the contents of the drugs and the person who paid him to carry out the illegal act.

The caught FAAN official attempted to explain his actions, revealing that someone had offered him payment to facilitate the smuggling of drugs to an individual overseas. The victim, however, insisted on getting details, emphasizing the importance of knowing the content of the drugs and the identity of the person behind the setup.

Expressing gratitude for the timely apprehension of the FAAN staff, the traveler voiced concerns about potential wrongful arrests due to similar schemes. He stated, "Either it is their usual operation to set people up, but no, them jam their match today...As I begin razz the whole airport, them know say person dey shake my head."