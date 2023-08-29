Male teacher assaulted by mob for allegedly having sex with another man in Prestea

The man, who claimed to be a teacher in a nearby school called Sankofa International School is seen in a viral social media video in a ragged shirt while blood oozes from the back of his ear as a result of the beatings.
Some residents of a town called Blue Town in Prestea in the Western Region have beaten up a male teacher believed to be gay for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with another man.
A voice in the background of the video narrating how the incident unfolded said the victim had turned himself into a woman and went and had sex with another man.
“This is Odeefour TV, Every day we get to hear something different. This is a blue town in Pretea, the man you see here behaves like a woman and has gone to have sex with another man,” the narrator said in the local dialect, Twi.
What remains unclear is how the mob knew that he had had sex with another man and where the other sex partner was at the time of the assault and the filming.
LGBTQI+ remains a controversial issue in Ghana, with a private bill that aims to criminalize its activities in Ghana currently in parliament awaiting approval.
When passed into law, the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill aka Anti-the LGBTQ Bill, will impose harsh penalties on anyone found participating in or advocating LGBTQ+ activities in the country.
It is unclear if a complaint has been filed with the police in respect of this particular assault, but with faces captured in the video of the incident scene, it remains to be seen how the police will react to it.
