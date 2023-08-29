Male teacher assaulted by mob for allegedly having sex with another man in Prestea

A voice in the background of the video narrating how the incident unfolded said the victim had turned himself into a woman and went and had sex with another man.

“This is Odeefour TV, Every day we get to hear something different. This is a blue town in Pretea, the man you see here behaves like a woman and has gone to have sex with another man,” the narrator said in the local dialect, Twi.

What remains unclear is how the mob knew that he had had sex with another man and where the other sex partner was at the time of the assault and the filming.

LGBTQI+ remains a controversial issue in Ghana, with a private bill that aims to criminalize its activities in Ghana currently in parliament awaiting approval.

When passed into law, the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill aka Anti-the LGBTQ Bill, will impose harsh penalties on anyone found participating in or advocating LGBTQ+ activities in the country.