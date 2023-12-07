Man, 26, arrested over missing iron rod tells police 'I killed, buried my mom secretly'

However, during interrogation, the young man disclosed to detectives that he killed his mother, Mercy Oforiwaa, a retired staff of the Roads and Highway Authority, who was declared missing on June 17, 2023. He told law enforcement officers that he buried his mother's corpse in an unfinished building. He then accompanied the officers to the scene on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, to inspect the site for the exhumation of the body for an ongoing investigation.

Asomani Addo’s sister told the media that their mother had "dementia, so we were praying and hoping she would return home," but that never happened. "We have done posters searching for her whereabouts, reported to the police, and went on radio stations to make announcements. We have searched for her all over the region but to no avail," she revealed.

She added that her brother’s confession of having killed and buried their mother did not surprise her.

"However, in recent times, I suspected my brother because of his strange behavior, but he looked too innocent until I noticed he had taken an uninstalled toilet seat from the house. When I asked, he said a man whose house is nearby asked him to bring them to his house for safekeeping, but when I called the man, he denied. It deepened his suspicion that my brother is the one who has been stealing his iron rods. Suspicion also grew that he might have killed our mother because he kept telling lies, including the claim that thieves broke into our house to steal household items. The man reported to the police, and he was arrested. Then he confessed to killing our mother and burying her," the suspect’s sister said, as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.