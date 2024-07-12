ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Man accepts divorce request after 26 years together, wife rejects allowance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zakariyyau had earlier told the court that her husband left the house four years ago, neglecting his responsibility of caring for her and the children.

Man accepts divorce request after 26 years together, wife rejects allowance
Man accepts divorce request after 26 years together, wife rejects allowance

Recommended articles

The presiding judge, Idris Etsu, ruled that the dissolution followed Sadeeq’s letter accepting the divorce application by his wife, Zakariyyau.

Etsu said the parties should observe the three-month Iddah (waiting period) according to Islamic rites.

According to the court, the first and second children, ages 25 and 18 respectively, have the right, being adults, to choose where they want to stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, however, granted the wife the custody of the third and fourth children, ages 16 and 13 respectively.

Zakariyyau had earlier told the court that her husband left the house four years ago, neglecting his responsibility of caring for her and the children.

“I have been living for four years with the children and catering for their needs without their father caring about our sustenance.

“It was just after his mother’s death that he called me to come back home with the children.

“I am no longer interested in the marriage and I don’t want him to give me anything for maintenance and feeding because we have been surviving for four years without him,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BECE 2024: One student dies in tragic accident, another in critical condition

BECE 2024: One student dies in tragic accident, another in critical condition

Justice Alexander Osei Tutu

It is archaic for wives to use their husbands' names after marriage - Judge reveals

Handcuffed man

Ex policeman returning from Dubai arrested at KIA over alleged defilement 5 years ago

School bus driver gets life sentence for defiling 3-year-old girl

Court sends school bus driver to life imprisonment for raping 3-year-old pupil