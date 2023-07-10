ADVERTISEMENT
Man electrocuted to death while destroying transformer

Andreas Kamasah

A young man who climbed an electric pole to vandalise a transformer was electrocuted to death, leaving his lifeless body hanging.

The incident occurred at Ogbe Quarters, Ute- Okpu community, in the Ike North-East Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Delta State.

Residents raised an alarm after they saw the corpse of the yet-to-be-identified man hanging on the electric pole.

We were alerted by a young boy who was going to the next village that a dead body was hanging on the electric pole. We have been indoors since morning because of the rain that kept us in our beds.

“We didn’t go anywhere due to the rainfall. Even though we came out to our frontage, we did not notice the lifeless body of the young man hanging there. The corpse was holding an electric cable, which means that he was cutting the cable.

“For some time now, we didn’t have a power supply but the BEDC restored power around 3 am; only God knows what happened. We alerted the vigilance members in this area and they informed the police before the corpse was brought down,” Pulse.ng quotes residents as saying.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said an investigation has commenced into the incident.

Last month, there was a similar incident in which a man identified only as Taye died of electrocution at Idi-Oro, in the Mushin area of the country's Lagos State on Saturday after hugging a transformer.

