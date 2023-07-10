Man electrocuted to death while destroying transformer

Residents raised an alarm after they saw the corpse of the yet-to-be-identified man hanging on the electric pole.

“We were alerted by a young boy who was going to the next village that a dead body was hanging on the electric pole. We have been indoors since morning because of the rain that kept us in our beds.

“We didn’t go anywhere due to the rainfall. Even though we came out to our frontage, we did not notice the lifeless body of the young man hanging there. The corpse was holding an electric cable, which means that he was cutting the cable.

“For some time now, we didn’t have a power supply but the BEDC restored power around 3 am; only God knows what happened. We alerted the vigilance members in this area and they informed the police before the corpse was brought down,” Pulse.ng quotes residents as saying.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said an investigation has commenced into the incident.