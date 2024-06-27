Man jailed for 11 years for fatal crash that killed mother of three in UK

Pulse Ghana

The incident unfolded on December 17, 2022, when Amissah, leaving a Christmas gathering under the influence, drove recklessly along Bracknell's Mill Lane. Against traffic flow and exceeding speed limits, he navigated the Mill Pond roundabout in the wrong direction, ultimately colliding with another vehicle on a dual carriageway.

Tragically, the collision claimed the life of a woman in her 30s and a mother of three, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Amissah was promptly arrested and formally charged on February 8, 2024.

Detective Constable Joy Jarvis, who led the investigation for Thames Valley Police, condemned Amissah's actions as among the most perilous she has encountered.

She stressed the profound risks associated with driving under the influence and while distracted, citing these behaviours as intolerable threats to public safety.

The case has sparked reactions online, with some individuals drawing comparisons to cases in Ghana involving public figures allegedly involved in similar incidents.

Kwao Buabeng tweeted, "In Ghana, Funny Face and Lil Win remain free while they should serve at least 6 years for their actions."

Nicholas commented, "Meanwhile, Kwado Nkansah Lil Win in Ghana might avoid prison despite his reckless driving causing a child's death."