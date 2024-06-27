ADVERTISEMENT
Man jailed for 11 years for fatal crash that killed mother of three in UK

Gideon Nicholas Day

Solomon Amissah, a 37-year-old resident of Bracknell in England, has been sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison following a tragic collision resulting from his dangerous driving. The sentencing was handed down at Reading Crown Court on Thursday and included an eight-year driving ban, with Amissah required to pass an extended re-test before regaining his licence.

Amissah admitted guilt to several charges, including causing death by dangerous driving, driving while intoxicated, and driving without insurance, during his appearance at court on Wednesday, April 17.

The incident unfolded on December 17, 2022, when Amissah, leaving a Christmas gathering under the influence, drove recklessly along Bracknell's Mill Lane. Against traffic flow and exceeding speed limits, he navigated the Mill Pond roundabout in the wrong direction, ultimately colliding with another vehicle on a dual carriageway.

Tragically, the collision claimed the life of a woman in her 30s and a mother of three, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Amissah was promptly arrested and formally charged on February 8, 2024.

Detective Constable Joy Jarvis, who led the investigation for Thames Valley Police, condemned Amissah's actions as among the most perilous she has encountered.

She stressed the profound risks associated with driving under the influence and while distracted, citing these behaviours as intolerable threats to public safety.

The case has sparked reactions online, with some individuals drawing comparisons to cases in Ghana involving public figures allegedly involved in similar incidents.

Kwao Buabeng tweeted, "In Ghana, Funny Face and Lil Win remain free while they should serve at least 6 years for their actions."

Nicholas commented, "Meanwhile, Kwado Nkansah Lil Win in Ghana might avoid prison despite his reckless driving causing a child's death."

These comments reflect ongoing public concern and debate over legal accountability in such cases.

