Man sentenced to prison for raping 50-year-old woman

The incident occurred on January 22, 2021, when the victim, a neighbour of Jimoh, was returning home from a condolence visit. Under the guise of offering assistance, Jimoh lured her into a trap. He drugged her, rendering her unconscious, and then proceeded to assault her in a secluded area.

The victim's ordeal was a harrowing one, filled with fear and confusion. Her courage in coming forward and reporting the crime was instrumental in securing justice.

“I went to pay a condolence visit to one of my business partners at Abidoye Farm in Odo Owa Ekiti. On my way back home, I saw the defendant going towards the same route.

“As my neighbour, he requested to help me and I agreed. At a point, he stopped, he said he wanted to pick something at a nearby primary school, and he asked me to hold something for him, I became unconscious immediately after I touched the substance.

“I later found myself in the bush where I discovered I had been raped,” the victim was quoted as saying.

The prosecution, led by Funmi Bello, presented compelling evidence, including the defendant's own statements and the victim's torn clothing, to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Despite Jimoh's attempts to defend himself, the court was unconvinced by his claims of innocence.

Justice Adeniyi Familoni, in his ruling, declared that the prosecution had successfully established the defendant's guilt and sentenced him to 20 years in prison without the option of a fine.

The sentencing of Jimoh has been met with a sense of relief and justice served. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of reporting sexual assault and the consequences that perpetrators will face.

