SamtheMC: Man who exposed Airport beggars invited by Immigration after viral video

Sam the MC expressed concerns about this growing trend, calling it an embarrassment for the country. He recounted an encounter with a Nigerian lady who complained about being asked for money while transiting through Ghana.

In a new video posted on his Instagram, Sam the MC shared his experience with immigration officers, who showed a willingness to collaborate and address the issue. He explained, "Following the release of the video, I was invited by the intelligence section of the Ghana Immigration Service."

He continued, "I was to meet the top officials, including the controller general, on a Friday. But I was busy, so I couldn't make it. Initially, even my lawyer didn't want me to go, but I wanted to because, you know, a lot of times when we make complaints and we are asked to help, we don't want to do it. But I wanted something to be really done about this situation. So on the Tuesday, in the company of my lawyer, I honoured the invitation."

Sam the MC commended the officers, noting, "I think it's commendable because when I went, I could see the genuineness with which they were really concerned about the dents that such a video had on the institution's reputation, and they wanted to do things that will change this narrative."

He further shared that the officers informed him about practical measures they had agreed to implement at the airports with immediate effect.

He continued, "I think this is good. When I spoke about airports, largely, I'm talking about entry and exit points, so this also includes land borders. So I am happy that something good came out of that video, and I'm hoping that things will change."

He expressed hope that such improper behaviours could be curtailed if not completely eliminated. "If you look at the comments, the complaints, the thousands of feedbacks that came from this, you realise that everybody is concerned about the positive image of the country. For those who engage in such acts, please, we are all begging you, just stop it, so that our country will be viewed in a positive light and so that people will not think that we are bad people."

Pulse Ghana

In the initial video posted in June, Sam the MC had said, "There is this thing that I have observed for some time now. I used to think it was a thing happening in Nigeria but it looks like increasingly, Ghana is becoming even more notorious. Last week I met a lady in Nigeria and she was complaining to me about how she transited through Ghana and how people were demanding money. I tried to defend us but you go see say the thing be true and you know, from gate to boarding, everybody asks for money. It's out of hand."

He added that even a Canadian friend had similar complaints about immigration officers demanding money, emphasising the pervasive nature of the problem. Despite his initial defence of his country, he acknowledged that the issue affects many passengers from the gate to the boarding area.