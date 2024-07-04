MoMo vendor defrauded in Kaneshie as he claims cash received turned into paper

One woman in the video stated, "I saw him give him the money, he is going towards Circle side." Another added, "If you had the number, you could have blocked it."
A mobile money vendor in Kaneshie, Accra, was left stranded and nearly in tears after discovering that the cash he received from a customer had turned into paper. The vendor, who swore he counted the money before sending it, was seen in a video on a motorbike surrounded by concerned members of the public.
The vendor, visibly distressed, explained, "He said it's his brother's money. I counted the money, it was with me, I remember counting everything."
A motorbike rider assured him, "Let's go, I'm sure we will find him. When we do, we will bring him here."
Social media reactions were swift and varied, with many expressing disbelief and concern over the incident.
Shelby (@aub69423) tweeted, "When we say pray and take God you think it’s old school. The person used an enchantment."
Diédrick (@pandero7) suggested, "The receiver has registered the SIM with a Ghana card and can be traced. Ghana police need to introduce a system to flag any Ghana card for criminal activity."
Junior Kenny (@juniorwilbegr8t) shared a similar experience, saying, "Those saying it's a trick haven’t experienced vudu before. A stranger placed his hands on my friend's shoulder, my friend became mute and transferred all his money to the person."
Good_Aj (@Nyameba_Aj) commented, "It’s a very smart trick. When the vendor is under pressure or isn’t concentrating, the person can deceive them."
The incident highlights the increasing use of deceptive practices in mobile money transactions and the need for heightened security measures.