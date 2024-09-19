ADVERTISEMENT
My lord, I can't wait any longer - Wife seeks divorce after husband's 1-year absence

News Agency Of Nigeria

Housewife prayed the court to dissolve the 8-year-old marriage by way of khuli.

Yusuf told the court that she got married to Yau, according to Islamic laws and was blessed with a four-year old daughter. She said that Yau had travelled to the Republic of Gabon for the past year and she could no longer wait for him.

"I do not want to be his wife anymore, I am tired and I urge the court to grant my request for a divorce,” she said.

She prayed the court to dissolve the marriage by way of “khuli”. Khuli is a procedure through which a woman can divorce herself from her husband in Islam, by returning the dowry and everything she received from him during their life together.

It can also be without returning anything, depending on the agreement by the spouses or the judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the respondent was, however, not in court. The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, adjourned the matter to September 25 and ordered that the respondent be served immediately.

