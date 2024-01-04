Nigerian man kills elder brother with machete for constantly demanding sex

The deceased, a 54-year-old man, had allegedly been pressuring his younger brother for intimate relations. Unable to bear the continuous harassment, Ibrahim Salisu reacted violently, wielding a machete that resulted in the tragic death of Malami Yellow.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odutola Omolola, disclosed that the lifeless body of Malami Yellow was recovered and taken to the Ifo General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Ibrahim Salisu, apprehended by the police, reportedly confessed to the crime, explaining that he simply couldn’t bear the incessant sexual demands from his brother any more.

Omolola further stated, "He has confessed to the crime. He told our men, who arrested him, that he killed his brother because he kept disturbing him for sex. His case will soon be transferred once the preliminary investigation is completed."