Nigerian man kills elder brother with machete for constantly demanding sex

Andreas Kamasah

In a tragic incident in Araromi Street, Sango-Ota of Nigeria’s Ogun State, Ibrahim Salisu brutally attacked and killed his brother, Malami Yellow, who had persistently demanded sexual favours from him.

Man holding machete [The Sun]
The incident occurred in the late hours of Friday, December 29, 2023, Pulse.ng reports.

The deceased, a 54-year-old man, had allegedly been pressuring his younger brother for intimate relations. Unable to bear the continuous harassment, Ibrahim Salisu reacted violently, wielding a machete that resulted in the tragic death of Malami Yellow.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odutola Omolola, disclosed that the lifeless body of Malami Yellow was recovered and taken to the Ifo General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Ibrahim Salisu, apprehended by the police, reportedly confessed to the crime, explaining that he simply couldn’t bear the incessant sexual demands from his brother any more.

Omolola further stated, "He has confessed to the crime. He told our men, who arrested him, that he killed his brother because he kept disturbing him for sex. His case will soon be transferred once the preliminary investigation is completed."

Disturbingly, before this incident, Ogun state had witnessed a concerning surge in crime during December, with 18 recorded murder cases and an additional eight sexual-related offences across the state. In response, law enforcement agencies, including the police, are intensifying efforts and collaborating with local security agencies to curb the rising tide of criminal activities in the region.

