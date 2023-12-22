No way! - Catholic Bishops’ Conference insists priests can’t bless same-sex marriages

In a statement released on December 21st, Rev. Gyamfi clarified, "The document from the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, 'Fiducia Supplicans,' does not authorize Catholic priests to bless same-sex marriages." He underscored that the document primarily focuses on providing pastoral care to individuals in same-sex relationships, offering them spiritual support and guidance.

He further explained, "The Declaration makes a distinction between liturgical (sacramental) blessings and pastoral blessings which may be given to persons who desire God’s loving graces in their lives." Rev. Gyamfi emphasized that the declaration specifies, "These pastoral blessings are meant for everyone; no one is to be excluded from them" (par. 28).

The statement also notes that, according to Rev. Gyamfi, "The Declaration deals with the possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples without officially validating their status or changing in any way the Church’s perennial teaching on marriage." Importantly, the declaration states that no one should be excluded from these pastoral blessings.

Rev. Gyamfi further highlighted, "The ordained minister could ask that the individuals have peace, health, a spirit of patience, dialogue, and mutual assistance—but also God’s light and strength to be able to fulfill his will completely (par. 38)."