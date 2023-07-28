ADVERTISEMENT
No wearing of wristwatches or socks; only open sandals - GES warns BECE candidates

Andreas Kamasah

Basic school pupils who will be sitting for the 223 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will not be permitted to wear socks or wristwatches among other things to the examination centre Weija-Gbawe Municipality in Accra.

Final year students writing their BECE exams

The Municipal Education Office has issued a directive containing 11-point dos and don’ts ahead of the examination scheduled to start from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11.

The directive, which was signed by the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Director of Education, Charles Odoom is meant to control examination malpractices that have bedeviled those of previous years.

According to the directive, the candidates are not allowed to wear wristwatches or carry mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets to the examination hall.

The notice is to be circulated to all public and private schools within the municipality before the commencement date for the BECE.

