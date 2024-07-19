Pastor lands in police net after kidnapping and assaulting 90-year-old woman

The disturbing incident, captured in viral videos on WhatsApp and Facebook, has left many people in the community shocked.

SP Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson for Edo State Police Command, confirmed that the suspects have been arrested and charged in court.

“Yes, the incident is confirmed. The pastor and one other person have been arrested and are in police custody. They have been charged to court,” Nwabuzor stated.

On Friday, July 5, 2024, Abu Buhari, a local resident, reported that his stepmother, Atairu, along with other community members, was violently abducted and assaulted by the pastor and his accomplices.

The attack, according to Buhari, occurred in the dead of night, with armed men dragging their victims from their homes under the guise of exposing alleged witches and wizards.

Buhari revealed that the pastor was hired by local youths who sought his alleged miraculous powers, despite community opposition.

The pastor organised a midnight crusade where accused individuals were subjected to severe mistreatment.

“Residents were forcibly taken to the event and brutally beaten based on accusations they were unaware of,” Buhari said.

He further explained that despite Atairu’s age and injuries, she was forced to sit on the floor during the assault.

Buhari added that the pastor demanded payment for miracle medicine ranging from ₦10,000 to ₦13,000.