This time around, he was captured in an interesting video circulating online ordering power into the genitals of a man believed to have sought help for impotency or dysfunction of his manhood.
'Powers, come inside this manhood!' – Obinim rubs hand on man’s genitals to restore potency (video)
Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church has returned from what appeared to be a hibernation after not much was heard of him in many months.
In the video that has sparked numerous reactions on various social media platforms, the popular pastor is seen rubbing his right hand on the man’s manhood and commanding that power be restored to it.
“Powers come into this manhood,” he said in English repeatedly before reversing to the Akan local language, Twi. “Tumi bra barima wei mu.”
While doing what he is best popular for, members of his congregation who were watching on could be heard screaming ‘amen’ repeatedly.
After the genital massage and the command for power to be restored into it, Obinim rose and left as though the man’s dysfunction had been resolved.
Obinim is noted for performing bizarre antics in his church using his church members most of the time, some of which landed him on the wrong side of the law while in some cases he simply suffers a backlash from people who say his activities are dehumanizing to his church members although they gleefully accept to engage in them.
Little has been heard of his activities for some time but it appears that this video might catapult him back into the social media space.
