ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

'Powers, come inside this manhood!' – Obinim rubs hand on man’s genitals to restore potency (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church has returned from what appeared to be a hibernation after not much was heard of him in many months.

Pastor Obinim rubs hand on man’s genitals in church to restore potency
Pastor Obinim rubs hand on man’s genitals in church to restore potency

This time around, he was captured in an interesting video circulating online ordering power into the genitals of a man believed to have sought help for impotency or dysfunction of his manhood.

Recommended articles

In the video that has sparked numerous reactions on various social media platforms, the popular pastor is seen rubbing his right hand on the man’s manhood and commanding that power be restored to it.

“Powers come into this manhood,” he said in English repeatedly before reversing to the Akan local language, Twi. “Tumi bra barima wei mu.”

While doing what he is best popular for, members of his congregation who were watching on could be heard screaming ‘amen’ repeatedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the genital massage and the command for power to be restored into it, Obinim rose and left as though the man’s dysfunction had been resolved.

Obinim is noted for performing bizarre antics in his church using his church members most of the time, some of which landed him on the wrong side of the law while in some cases he simply suffers a backlash from people who say his activities are dehumanizing to his church members although they gleefully accept to engage in them.

Little has been heard of his activities for some time but it appears that this video might catapult him back into the social media space.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Accra court jails Ghanaian footballer 12 years for defiling 13-year-old girl 3 times

Widow seduces husband's killer, makes him fall in love, hands him over to police

Widow seduces husband's killer, makes him fall in love, hands him over to police

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

ECG staff steal GH¢2.1 million to buy houses,cars as company struggles for money to survive

White woman reports Ghanaian driver’s mate to police for overcharging her by 50 pesewas

White woman reports Ghanaian driver’s mate to police for overcharging her by 50 pesewas (video)