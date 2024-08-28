Photographer spends 10 months in prison for resigning, social media reacts

According to Funke Adeoye, the Human Rights Activist who shared this development on her X timeline, Nicholas’ boss at the time felt offended about the way he resigned, and had him arrested.

The incident, she noted, happened in October 2023.

His resignation sparked outrage from his boss, a prominent politician and owner of a well-known photography studio in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), whose identity was disclosed as Oluwole Mike.

The reaction led to Nicholas's arrest on charges of "intentional insult."

Initially, he was detained for two days before being charged and locked up in a Keffi prison with 189 other inmates.

He remained in custody due to his inability to pay the bail amount, initially set at ₦100,000 and later reduced to ₦50,000.

Despite the intervention of his boss, who withdrew the charges by submitting a letter to the court, Nicholas’s release was delayed.

The situation has raised concerns about the influence of powerful individuals on legal processes and the treatment of individuals facing financial and legal hurdles.

“Aside from the wickedness of that politician that locked him, so the police can just lock up people for something like this??? Like I say this country is irredeemable,” @DavymartinCEO wrote on X.

@PureStanley1 also wrote: “Such an evil and vile fellow, that derives joy in intimidating the poor and vulnerable! The sickening part of all this, is that him and his wife might be a Mummy GO and Daddy GO in a church, meanwhile his heart is eviI. Evil men and calling the name of God, na 5&6. They are always using the name of God to cover their wicked acts.”