Police arrest pastor for assaulting female church member over his wife's missing GHC200

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian pastor is reportedly in the custody of Dodowa police for assaulting a female church member over a missing GHC200 belonging to his wife.

The suspect, Sampson Obotang Bekoe is the pastor of the Family African Faith Church Tarbanacle located in Gomoa Sokwa.

Reports say the man of God’s wife had consulted a spiritualist to help her recover her missing GH¢200 when the priest told her that her husband was the person who stole the money.

She then returned home to confront her husband, and he became furious and stormed the house of the spiritualist who named him the thief.

During an argument with the spiritualist, his sister who is also a member of pastor Obotang’s church added her voice to the matter. She reportedly accused the man of God of stealing an electric organ during the church’s recent convention.

The pastor lost his cool and physically assaulted his church member.

The incident was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested while the victim was provided a medical form to go to the hospital for treatment.

Relatedly, Police in Uganda have arrested a pastor after a DNA test revealed that 16 out of 19 victims of alleged human trafficking were his children, he had with 11 different women.

Pulselive.co.ke reports that the children were rescued in Nkoowe village, Kaliiti parish, Mende sub-county in Wakiso district, and were in a poor condition, with most having marks of possible torture.

The man of God, identified as Amos Betungura and his other five purported accomplices including Karoline Nayebare, Dinah Ashaba, Betty Komuhangi, Junic Tusasire and another only identified as Joy were taken into custody on human trafficking charges, the news website reports.

At a media briefing on Monday, 24 April 2023, Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson said pastor Betungura blamed hardship for abandoning the children.

