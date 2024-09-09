ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police begin investigation as man kills his blind grandfather and sick uncle

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command has commenced investigations to determine the reason behind the act.

Police begin investigation as man kills his blind grandfather and sick uncle [Guardian]
Police begin investigation as man kills his blind grandfather and sick uncle [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The spokesman of the Police Command in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the case in a message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday.

Osifeso said the command had commenced investigations to determine the reason behind the act. He added that updates would be made available to the public accordingly.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter, while updates will be provided accordingly,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN recalls the incident occurred around 6:00 pm on Sunday.

The accused, simply identified as Ahmed, resides in the same residence with his visually impaired father and ailing uncle.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Any Ghanaians earning less than GHS15k must relocate abroad - Canada-Based man

Any Ghanaian earning less than GHS15k must relocate abroad - Canada-Based man

Ghanaian lady travels to Canada for studies, now carries 8-month pregnancy, seeks help

Ghanaians in Canada offer huge support for homeless pregnant woman

Native doctor [Anyservice.ng]

19-year-old native doctor kills client during failed 'anti-bullet' charm test

Kim Jong Un executes 30 North Korean officials over negligence in floods that killed 4,000

Kim Jong Un executes 30 North Korean officials after floods killed many people