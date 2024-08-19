ADVERTISEMENT
Police officer working as commercial driver shoots man to death over lorry fare

Pulse Staff

A 25-year-old man, Stanley Ahadzi, tragically lost his life after being shot by a police officer who was also working as a commercial driver.

The incident occurred on 18 August 2024 at the frontage of Koans Estate in Satellite-Kuntunse, Adjen Kotoku, located in the Greater Accra Region.

The Amasaman Division of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the incident, revealing that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the fare. The officer involved, Constable Smith Gyekyi, who serves in the International Relations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, was reportedly engaged in his side job as a commercial driver when the altercation took place.

According to reports, Stanley Ahadzi was not a passenger in the vehicle. Instead, he had been invited by Esther Owusua, a passenger whom Constable Gyekyi had transported from Ablekuma Joma to the Koans Estate area. Ms. Owusua had requested Stanley’s assistance with directions to her destination. However, when Stanley arrived, a disagreement over the fare between him and Constable Gyekyi escalated.

Constable Smith Gyekyi has since surrendered himself to the Amasaman police, where he has been detained. His service pistol has also been seized as investigations into the tragic event continue.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has taken swift action by interdicting two officers, Lance Corporal Philimon Agbevem and Lance Corporal Peter Gbadagbo, on 9th August 2024, following allegations of extortion. The incident reportedly occurred on 22nd July 2024 in Accra, where the two officers allegedly extorted money from a motor pillion rider.

According to a source within the Police, the allegations surfaced when the pillion rider’s accusations went viral, prompting immediate attention from the Police leadership. The two officers were quickly placed under strict investigation as a result. A post on the Police’s social media platforms confirmed that the officers are currently cooperating with the investigation and will be subjected to due legal process.

