With heartbreak, he recently stormed the studios of Oyerepa FM to speak to Aunty Naa on her relationship show about his troubles.
Policewoman’s husband in tears as his son is fathered by a customs officer (video)
When his then-fiancée disclosed to him a day before their wedding that she was carrying a one-month-old pregnancy, Tony, a Ghanaian man was excited about having a child soon, but little did he know that he was going to carry another man’s responsibility.
Recommended articles
According to him, his wife, Belinda Asantewaa is a police officer who is currently stationed at Cape Coast. Tony narrated how he took care of the lady during her Senior High School, Teacher Training College and also paid bribes to undisclosed officers to get her recruited into the police service.
It is reported that Tony spent about GHC120 on both the traditional and white wedding and his wife gave birth to a male child some months later.
His frustration started when he realized that after christening the baby boy a customs officer also held the same ceremony for the child.
Then, the family of his wife approached him later and asked him to give them invoices of all his expenditures on their daughter and their marriage for a refund. But he said four months after that agreement, the family has not paid him.
Tony said he can’t sleep peacefully because his wife has threatened to get him killed and branded as an armed robber if he attempts to visit her family in Cape Coast to retrieve the money spent on her marriage.
Meanwhile, the said customs officer with whom Tony’s wife cheated and had the child is said to be a married man who doesn’t want the matter to go public for the safety of her marriage.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh