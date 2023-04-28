Policewoman’s husband in tears as his son is fathered by a customs officer (video)

According to him, his wife, Belinda Asantewaa is a police officer who is currently stationed at Cape Coast. Tony narrated how he took care of the lady during her Senior High School, Teacher Training College and also paid bribes to undisclosed officers to get her recruited into the police service.

It is reported that Tony spent about GHC120 on both the traditional and white wedding and his wife gave birth to a male child some months later.

His frustration started when he realized that after christening the baby boy a customs officer also held the same ceremony for the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, the family of his wife approached him later and asked him to give them invoices of all his expenditures on their daughter and their marriage for a refund. But he said four months after that agreement, the family has not paid him.

Tony said he can’t sleep peacefully because his wife has threatened to get him killed and branded as an armed robber if he attempts to visit her family in Cape Coast to retrieve the money spent on her marriage.