Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye’s funeral in limbo; widow’s court injunction angers his daughter

“Those of you seeking to sow seeds of confusion should park yourselves, this is a message from God. You guys should park yourself. Those of you creating issues on social media, you are fighting with God.

“The congregation is not for Kwadwo Boakye, it belongs to God and he was at the helm. So, you might as well go and fight God, not the congregation.

“You can’t fight the church and what God has said is final. Nobody can stop the funeral; I am telling you… I cannot come on social media and talk my mind. God has asked me to warn those that want to stop the funeral. If you want trouble, then venture…” Yaa said in the video.

Confusion has been brewing over the death and burial of the clergyman, compelling his widow, Rev. Mrs. Margaret Boakye to run to the court to secure an injunction on it.

“A declaration that as a potential surviving widow of the late Rev. Dr Anothony Boakye, the plaintiff is customarily and legally entitled as of right to perform and observe the requisite burial widowhood rites of her (Plaintiff’s) late husband and mourn him as custom requires of a surviving widow without any form of resistance or hindrance from the defendants or anyone whatsoever,” the writ that elicited the injunction reads in part.

After a protracted illness, the late Rev. Anthony Boakye passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The widow, his family, and his church have since been having misunderstandings.

His widow was denied access to the church premises during the late pastor's one-week ceremony.

She then went to the Kumasi High Court with a number of demands, including the injunction of the burial scheduled for August 5.