Road contractor remanded for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl, infecting her with HIV and TB

He is reported to be a contractor working on the Gushegu town roads before he assaulted the teenager, leaving her with a life-changing health predicament.

According to citiewsroom.com, he is expected to reappear before the court on Thursday, August 24, 2023, to answer for his alleged crime.

Awuni Tia lamented in a Citi News interview how the suspect has put his daughter in a situation they never imagined.

“After they bailed him out about six months now, no one cares and we realized that this boy is going to cheat us because when we went to Tamale again after going through the report, first was tuberculosis second was HIV. But they put her on drugs and the stomach was the most complicated thing and they could not identify the problem,” the troubled father is quoted to have said.

He went further to narrate how it took extra interrogation and monitoring of their daughter coupled with several medical reports to find out what was wrong with her due to the warning by the suspect that she would die if she revealed her ordeal to anyone.

“There was a day the girl was having a problem and we didn’t know what the problem was because she was bleeding every day. So, we got to find out that she is seriously sick so when we sent her to the hospital, they did a lot of tests and they could not find anything.

“So, we came home after a week and she got malaria again for two months. So, from that we realised that she was defiled by a man called Alhassan Yakubu Kamgbala. So, when we approached him, he also accepted that it was a mistake. We reported to the police station and they arrested the boy and finally, they bailed him out,” Tia said.