Sad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking [video]

A report by 4News sheds light on the situation, with residents of the country's capital, Freetown, expressing deep concern about the latest craze for human bones and lamenting the devastation caused by grave looters in their cemeteries. The report indicates that over a thousand graves have been destroyed as part of the effort to obtain bones, which are then mixed with other chemicals to create a concoction known locally as "Kush." This substance is smoked by the youth to get high.

Dr Jusu Mattia, from Sierra Leone's Mental Health Hospital, spoke to 4News reporters, describing the new trend as disheartening. He explained that human bones contain sulfur, and when combined with other chemicals, the resulting mixture in Kush can indeed induce a state of intoxication.

