This alarming practice is reportedly prevalent in Sierra Leone, where footage depicts numerous graves being dug open and the skeletal remains of deceased individuals being stolen. Some locals have formed a vigilante group called 'Friends of the Dead' to protect the cemeteries against invasion and theft of human body parts.
Sad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking [video]
A disturbing trend has emerged, revealing how some young people are resorting to invading and destroying cemeteries in search of human bones to prepare a concoction that induces a state of intoxication.
A report by 4News sheds light on the situation, with residents of the country's capital, Freetown, expressing deep concern about the latest craze for human bones and lamenting the devastation caused by grave looters in their cemeteries. The report indicates that over a thousand graves have been destroyed as part of the effort to obtain bones, which are then mixed with other chemicals to create a concoction known locally as "Kush." This substance is smoked by the youth to get high.
Dr Jusu Mattia, from Sierra Leone's Mental Health Hospital, spoke to 4News reporters, describing the new trend as disheartening. He explained that human bones contain sulfur, and when combined with other chemicals, the resulting mixture in Kush can indeed induce a state of intoxication.
This disturbing discovery reflects the broader issue of drug abuse in Africa, a problem that various countries on the continent have been grappling with. Just a month ago, the Takoradi cemetery in the Western Region experienced a similar invasion by unknown grave looters. These individuals reportedly destroyed over a thousand graves, stealing dead body parts, though their intended use remains unclear. The incident prompted municipal authorities to take immediate steps to secure the cemetery and prevent further desecration.
