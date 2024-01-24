Sammi Awuku falls victim to scam as man fakes wife's death to get funeral money

According to Awuku, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Akuapem North parliamentary candidate, the culprit approached him with what appeared to be his wife's obituary, requesting financial aid for the funeral expenses. The man claimed that his wife had passed away, prompting Awuku to ask for evidence.

Despite not specifying the exact timeline of the incident, Awuku admitted that he fell for the ruse and contributed money towards what he believed to be a genuine cause. This revelation underscores the challenges politicians face when discerning authentic pleas for help amid the numerous requests for financial assistance.

Awuku further explained that it was only during a subsequent encounter with the man's friend that he realized he had been deceived. "About a month later, I met him and asked why he was no longer in black, just a short period after his wife’s burial. He was with someone, and the person asked him when his wife passed, but he responded he doesn’t have to tell him everything," Awuku recounted on Accra-based Peace FM.

