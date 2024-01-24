ADVERTISEMENT
Sammi Awuku falls victim to scam as man fakes wife's death to get funeral money

Andreas Kamasah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, disclosed how he became the target of an intricate scam where a man faked his wife's death to extort money for her funeral.

The incident sheds light on the vulnerability of public figures to deceptive tactics seeking financial assistance.

According to Awuku, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Akuapem North parliamentary candidate, the culprit approached him with what appeared to be his wife's obituary, requesting financial aid for the funeral expenses. The man claimed that his wife had passed away, prompting Awuku to ask for evidence.

Despite not specifying the exact timeline of the incident, Awuku admitted that he fell for the ruse and contributed money towards what he believed to be a genuine cause. This revelation underscores the challenges politicians face when discerning authentic pleas for help amid the numerous requests for financial assistance.

Awuku further explained that it was only during a subsequent encounter with the man's friend that he realized he had been deceived. "About a month later, I met him and asked why he was no longer in black, just a short period after his wife’s burial. He was with someone, and the person asked him when his wife passed, but he responded he doesn’t have to tell him everything," Awuku recounted on Accra-based Peace FM.

The NLA boss emphasized the need for caution when dealing with such requests and urged others to be vigilant against potential scams targeting individuals in positions of influence. The incident highlights the lengths to which scammers will go to exploit the goodwill of well-meaning individuals, prompting a broader conversation on the importance of verifying such claims before extending assistance.

