Security guards sacked for dancing on duty start university abroad

Barely three days after they arrived in Cyprus for their studies, the boys themselves could not believe how much they had transformed.

"First day in school, "new skit loading"… Thunder fire poverty, see as our skin don fresh under 3 days we arrived here In Cyprus. Thank y’all for the support and love, y'all made it possible for us to be here today❤️ Much love from HappieBoys to you," they wrote on Instagram to caption their photo.

According to reports, the General Overseer of Omega Power, Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye, gave them a scholarship after their story broke out a few months ago and got many people reacting.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some accusing their employer of unfairness, while others said the security guards were wrong to be dancing on duty while in uniform.

In other news, an IT expert who is currently serving a two-year prison term has recounted how he became so addicted to narcotic drugs that he sold his father’s house, furniture, and other properties to satisfy his thirst.

In an interview, a video of which was uploaded to Facebook, Kwaku Gardiner, a product of Achimota School and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), revealed his ordeal to Crime Check TV in an interview.

He narrated that he could not live without cocaine, and was also into internet fraud before luck eluded him one day when he was arrested in a swoop by officials of the Ghana Police Service.

The convict added that his addiction was so bad that, because he did not have the means to fund it, he sold almost all the properties that his father left for him, including everything inside his kitchen.

He was prosecuted and sentenced to a two-year prison term.

"I’m an addict to high intake, which means I consume more stuff. This means I have to buy more in grams. I don’t buy pinches, boosters, no. I buy enough so that I can stay away from the ghetto because of rampant police chasing.

"I sold my father’s house and was living in my own house. Even at my house, I sold all my furniture and everything in my kitchen. I always found a way of making my wife understand until everything was sold. One day, I had to sit her down and tell her my story and why I sold everything. It was after that that I got arrested," Gardiner told Crime Check TV.

Having spent some time in prison, a place meant to reform criminal, Gardiner said he has turned up a new leaf and would not recidivate if he regains his freedom.